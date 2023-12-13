On Wednesday, Joel Embiid will lead the Philadelphia 76ers (15-7) into a road matchup with Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (2-21) at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET and NBCS-PH

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Cade Cunningham vs. Joel Embiid Fantasy Comparison

Stat Cade Cunningham Joel Embiid Total Fantasy Pts 823.0 1116.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.8 58.8 Fantasy Rank 1 37

Cade Cunningham vs. Joel Embiid Insights

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham's averages for the season are 22.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists, making 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

The Pistons are being outscored by 10.1 points per game, with a -233 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.7 points per game (28th in NBA), and give up 118.8 per outing (23rd in league).

The 44.3 rebounds per game Detroit accumulates rank 13th in the league, 1.8 more than the 42.5 its opponents collect.

The Pistons connect on 10.2 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 34% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make, shooting 37% from deep.

Detroit has committed 4.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 16.4 (29th in NBA) while forcing 12 (25th in league).

Joel Embiid & the 76ers

Embiid is posting 33.4 points, 6.4 assists and 11.5 boards per game.

The 76ers have a +194 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 122 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 113.2 per outing to rank 14th in the NBA.

Philadelphia grabs 45.2 rebounds per game (ninth in the league) while allowing 42.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.9 boards per game.

The 76ers connect on 12.3 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while their opponents have made 12 on average.

Philadelphia wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.5 (seventh in the league) while its opponents average 14.1.

Cade Cunningham vs. Joel Embiid Advanced Stats

Stat Cade Cunningham Joel Embiid Plus/Minus Per Game -7.1 8.0 Usage Percentage 30.6% 37.0% True Shooting Pct 52.0% 63.3% Total Rebound Pct 6.2% 18.2% Assist Pct 33.8% 32.1%

