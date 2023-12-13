Clinton County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Clinton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Laingsburg High School at Fowler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Fowler, MI

Fowler, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Patrick High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Westphalia, MI

Westphalia, MI Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference

Central Michigan Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bath High School at Potterville High School