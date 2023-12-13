Wednesday's NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils (14-11-1) and the Boston Bruins (18-5-3) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey is likely to be a close outing. The Devils have -115 moneyline odds to win against the Bruins (-105) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN.

Devils vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Devils vs. Bruins Betting Trends

New Jersey and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 21 of 26 games this season.

The Devils are 12-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Bruins won the lone game they played as the underdog this season.

New Jersey is 12-9 when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (57.1% win percentage).

Boston has played with moneyline odds of -105 or longer once this season and won that game.

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-6 5-5-0 6.7 3.30 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.30 3.10 5 18.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-5 6-4-0 6.0 3.10 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.10 3.10 6 21.4% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-6 5-5-0 6.7 3.30 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.30 3.10 5 18.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-5 6-4-0 6.0 3.10 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.10 3.10 6 21.4% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

