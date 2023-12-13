Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Gladwin County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gladwin County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Beaverton High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Standish, MI

Standish, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gladwin High School at Meridian Early College High School