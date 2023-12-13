Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gratiot County Today - December 13
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Gratiot County, Michigan today, we've got what you need below.
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vestaburg High School at Ashley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Ashley, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breckenridge High School at St Charles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: St. Charles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coleman High School at Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Middleton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
