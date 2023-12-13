The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Isabella County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Merrill High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Mt Pleasant, MI

Mt Pleasant, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Clare High School at Shepherd High School