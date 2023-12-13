The Detroit Pistons, with Jaden Ivey, face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ivey, in his previous game (December 11 loss against the Pacers), put up 18 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Ivey's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaden Ivey Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 12.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.6 PRA -- 16.9 17.5 PR -- 14.2 14.9 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Ivey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaden Ivey Insights vs. the 76ers

Ivey has taken 8.5 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 7.9% and 8.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 3.1 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Pistons rank 11th in possessions per game with 102.8. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.2 points per game, the 76ers are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 42.3 rebounds per game.

The 76ers allow 26.9 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

Giving up 12 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaden Ivey vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 24 17 2 4 3 0 1 1/8/2023 28 10 6 6 1 0 0 12/21/2022 34 18 3 1 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.