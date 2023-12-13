Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Manistee County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bear Lake High School at Pentwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Pentwater, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brethren High School at Crossroads Charter Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Manistee, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
