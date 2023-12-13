High school basketball action in Manistee County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bear Lake High School at Pentwater High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13

6:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Pentwater, MI

Pentwater, MI Conference: West Michigan D League

West Michigan D League How to Stream: Watch Here

Brethren High School at Crossroads Charter Academy

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 13

7:15 PM ET on December 13 Location: Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids, MI Conference: West Michigan D League

West Michigan D League How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School