Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Mecosta County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecosta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brethren High School at Crossroads Charter Academy

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Big Rapids, MI
  • Conference: West Michigan D League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.