On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-16) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-6) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and NBCS-PH.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, NBCS-PH

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham posts 21.8 points, 7.0 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Ausar Thompson posts 11.4 points, 9.3 boards and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Isaiah Stewart puts up 11.5 points, 1.3 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Killian Hayes averages 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jalen Duren averages 12.0 points, 2.9 assists and 10.8 rebounds.

76ers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Maxey gives the 76ers 27.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris is putting up 18.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He's draining 52.5% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

The 76ers are getting 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from De'Anthony Melton this year.

Paul Reed gives the 76ers 5.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Robert Covington is averaging 5.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He is draining 45.8% of his shots from the field.

Pistons vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Pistons 76ers 109.4 Points Avg. 120.2 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 112.4 45.8% Field Goal % 47.6% 34.7% Three Point % 37.3%

