Pistons vs. 76ers December 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-16) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-6) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and NBCS-PH.
Pistons vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, NBCS-PH
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham posts 21.8 points, 7.0 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.
- Ausar Thompson posts 11.4 points, 9.3 boards and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks.
- Isaiah Stewart puts up 11.5 points, 1.3 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.
- Killian Hayes averages 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Jalen Duren averages 12.0 points, 2.9 assists and 10.8 rebounds.
76ers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Tyrese Maxey gives the 76ers 27.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Tobias Harris is putting up 18.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He's draining 52.5% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
- The 76ers are getting 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from De'Anthony Melton this year.
- Paul Reed gives the 76ers 5.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Robert Covington is averaging 5.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He is draining 45.8% of his shots from the field.
Pistons vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|76ers
|109.4
|Points Avg.
|120.2
|118.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.4
|45.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.6%
|34.7%
|Three Point %
|37.3%
