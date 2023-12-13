The Detroit Pistons (2-21) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to break a 20-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (15-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and NBCS-PH. The over/under is set at 233.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -11.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played eight games this season that ended with a combined score over 233.5 points.

The average total for Detroit's games this season is 227.4 points, 6.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Detroit has an 8-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pistons have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win two times (9.5%) in those contests.

Detroit has played as an underdog of +475 or more once this season and lost that game.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 17.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 12 54.5% 122 230.7 113.2 232 227.6 Pistons 8 34.8% 108.7 230.7 118.8 232 224.8

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Five of the Pistons' past 10 contests have hit the over.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 3-9-0 record) than away (.455, 5-6-0).

The Pistons' 108.7 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 113.2 the 76ers give up.

Detroit has put together a 2-3 ATS record and a 1-4 overall record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Pistons and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 8-15 2-0 13-10 76ers 15-7 2-0 16-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs. 76ers Point Insights

Pistons 76ers 108.7 Points Scored (PG) 122 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 2-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 1-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 118.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.2 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 8-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-1 2-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.