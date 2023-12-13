Pistons vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-21) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to break a 20-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (15-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and NBCS-PH. The over/under is set at 233.5 in the matchup.
Pistons vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-11.5
|233.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played eight games this season that ended with a combined score over 233.5 points.
- The average total for Detroit's games this season is 227.4 points, 6.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Detroit has an 8-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Pistons have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win two times (9.5%) in those contests.
- Detroit has played as an underdog of +475 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Detroit has an implied victory probability of 17.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info
|76ers vs Pistons Injury Report
|76ers vs Pistons Players to Watch
|76ers vs Pistons Prediction
|76ers vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
Pistons vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|12
|54.5%
|122
|230.7
|113.2
|232
|227.6
|Pistons
|8
|34.8%
|108.7
|230.7
|118.8
|232
|224.8
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- Five of the Pistons' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 3-9-0 record) than away (.455, 5-6-0).
- The Pistons' 108.7 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 113.2 the 76ers give up.
- Detroit has put together a 2-3 ATS record and a 1-4 overall record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.
Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|8-15
|2-0
|13-10
|76ers
|15-7
|2-0
|16-6
Pistons vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Pistons
|76ers
|108.7
|122
|28
|4
|2-3
|10-3
|1-4
|10-3
|118.8
|113.2
|23
|14
|8-6
|8-1
|2-12
|9-0
