The Detroit Pistons (2-21) will try to end an 11-game home losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (15-7) on December 13, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have given up to their opponents.

Detroit is 1-9 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Pistons are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at seventh.

The Pistons score an average of 108.7 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 113.2 the 76ers give up.

Detroit is 1-4 when it scores more than 113.2 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons are not as good offensively, scoring 108.6 points per game, compared to 108.7 on the road. But they are better defensively, conceding 117.9 points per game at home, compared to 119.7 away.

Detroit concedes 117.9 points per game at home, and 119.7 away.

At home the Pistons are averaging 26.9 assists per game, 1.7 more than on the road (25.2).

