You can see player prop bet odds for Joel Embiid, Cade Cunningham and others on the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +116) 6.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: +154)

Cunningham is averaging 22.0 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 3.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Cunningham averages 7.3 assists, 0.8 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Cunningham averages 2.0 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Wednesday's over/under for Ausar Thompson is 11.5 points. That is 0.9 more than his season average of 10.6.

He has averaged 8.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Thompson's season-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is equal to Wednesday's assist over/under.

Isaiah Stewart Props

PTS REB 3PM 9.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 9.5-point over/under set for Isaiah Stewart on Wednesday is 1.3 less than his scoring average on the season (10.8).

He pulls down 7.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 33.5 points prop total set for Embiid on Wednesday is 0.1 more than his scoring average on the season (33.4).

He has grabbed 11.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Wednesday.

Embiid has averaged 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Embiid's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Wednesday's over/under for Tyrese Maxey is 26.5. That's 0.5 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

Maxey averages 6.7 assists, 0.2 more than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).

He 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

