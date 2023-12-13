Little Caesars Arena is where the Detroit Pistons (2-21) and Philadelphia 76ers (15-7) will match up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Cade Cunningham and Joel Embiid are players to watch for the Pistons and 76ers, respectively.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pistons vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET, NBCS-PH

BSDET, NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pistons lost to the Pacers on Monday, 131-123. Their leading scorer was Cunningham with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 23 6 7 1 0 1 Ausar Thompson 20 6 2 1 1 1 Jaden Ivey 18 3 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham's numbers for the season are 22.0 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Ausar Thompson posts 10.6 points, 8.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 7.1 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.0% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Killian Hayes is posting 9.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3.0 boards per game.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 10.9 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 63.0% from the field.

Watch Cunningham, Embiid and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 23.1 4.2 7.2 1.3 0.2 2.2 Jaden Ivey 12.0 2.9 2.6 0.8 0.5 0.7 Isaiah Stewart 8.9 6.7 1.3 0.5 0.4 1.1 Ausar Thompson 9.0 6.0 1.1 0.6 0.7 0.3 Killian Hayes 8.3 2.7 3.8 0.9 0.6 0.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.