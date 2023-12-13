Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamtramck High School at Romeo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Washington, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Cristo Rey High School at Bishop Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
