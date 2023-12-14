On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Andrew Copp going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

Copp has scored in four of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Copp averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.6%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:22 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:01 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:56 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 18:17 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:55 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

