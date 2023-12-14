Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baraga County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Baraga County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Baraga County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
L'Anse High School at Chassell High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Chassell, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
