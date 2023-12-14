Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Berrien County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Berrien County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeshore High School at Portage Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Portage, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
