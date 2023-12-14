Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Cass County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cass County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Edwardsburg High School at Otsego High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14
  • Location: Otsego, MI
  • Conference: Wolverine
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

White Pigeon High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
  • Location: Cassopolis, MI
  • Conference: Southwest 10
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcellus High School at Centreville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
  • Location: Centreville, MI
  • Conference: Southwest 10
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.