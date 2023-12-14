Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chippewa County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Chippewa County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Chippewa County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pickford High School at Engadine High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Engadine, MI
- Conference: Eastern Upper Peninsula Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
