Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Delta County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Delta County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Delta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rapid River High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Crystal Falls, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manistique High School at Gladstone High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Gladstone, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
