Eaton County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Concord High School at Maple Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Vermontville, MI

Vermontville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Maple Valley High School at Union City High School