Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iosco County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Iosco County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Iosco County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hale High School at Whittemore-Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Whittemore, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
