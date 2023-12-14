Should you wager on Jake Walman to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

Walman has scored in six of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Walman has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Walman's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 91 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:50 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:23 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 20:22 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 17:41 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:29 Home L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

