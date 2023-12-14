On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Jonatan Berggren going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jonatan Berggren score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Berggren stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Berggren has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

Berggren has zero points on the power play.

Berggren's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 91 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

