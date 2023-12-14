Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Kent County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Godfrey-Lee High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Michigan Aviation Academy at Grand River Preparatory
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Kentwood, MI
- Conference: Alliance League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand River Preparatory at Muskegon Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
