In the upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Lucas Raymond to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

Raymond has scored in 10 of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

On the power play, Raymond has accumulated two goals and four assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Raymond recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 21:02 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:45 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:02 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:35 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 17:37 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:55 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 17:56 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:35 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

