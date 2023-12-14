Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Macomb County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chippewa Valley High School at Dakota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Macomb Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.