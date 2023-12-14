Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Menominee County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Menominee County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Menominee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carney-Nadeau High School at North Central High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Powers, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
