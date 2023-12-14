The Detroit Red Wings, including Moritz Seider, are in action Thursday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Seider in the Red Wings-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Moritz Seider vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seider Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Seider has averaged 22:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Seider has a goal in five of 28 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 13 of 28 games this year, Seider has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 28 games this season, Seider has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Seider's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Seider going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Seider Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 91 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 28 Games 3 18 Points 1 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.