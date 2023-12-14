Fantasy Football Week 15 WR Rankings
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 15, check out our wide receiver rankings in this article.
Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 15
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|322.7
|24.8
|10.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|283.7
|21.8
|10.1
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|278.9
|21.5
|11.5
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|255.8
|19.7
|10.1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|239.3
|18.4
|9.8
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|234.3
|18.0
|10.2
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|231.2
|17.8
|7.9
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|228.6
|19.1
|10.3
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|224.0
|17.2
|8.4
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|222.4
|17.1
|9.7
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|221.4
|17.0
|10.6
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|196.4
|16.4
|7.2
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|195.3
|16.3
|6.8
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|194.3
|14.9
|8.7
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|193.7
|14.9
|7.5
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|189.0
|17.2
|5.6
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|187.8
|14.4
|8.9
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|186.7
|14.4
|9.8
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|183.7
|14.1
|8.2
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|179.4
|15.0
|7.8
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|176.9
|13.6
|6.1
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|176.2
|13.6
|10.3
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|169.5
|13.0
|6.5
|Tank Dell
|Texans
|165.0
|16.5
|7.5
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|164.7
|12.7
|7.5
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|164.2
|13.7
|7.6
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|162.9
|12.5
|6.9
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|162.5
|13.5
|6.8
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|162.1
|12.5
|7.2
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|159.0
|12.2
|5.8
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|157.9
|12.1
|5.7
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|154.6
|11.9
|8.1
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|150.3
|12.5
|7.1
|Drake London
|Falcons
|145.4
|12.1
|7
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|145.2
|11.2
|6.5
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|144.7
|11.1
|6.2
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|141.4
|10.9
|7.7
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|141.2
|10.9
|7.4
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|134.7
|10.4
|7.8
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|134.3
|11.2
|5.8
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|127.2
|9.8
|6.2
|Brandin Cooks
|Cowboys
|126.7
|10.6
|4.8
|Curtis Samuel
|Commanders
|121.8
|10.2
|5.7
|Tyler Boyd
|Bengals
|120.3
|9.3
|6.3
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|115.7
|12.9
|7.7
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|113.8
|19.0
|9.3
|Jahan Dotson
|Commanders
|113.8
|8.8
|5.7
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|111.7
|10.2
|5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Seahawks
|110.3
|8.5
|5.8
|Josh Reynolds
|Lions
|108.4
|9.0
|4
|Tutu Atwell
|Rams
|108.1
|8.3
|4.8
|Elijah Moore
|Browns
|107.4
|8.3
|7
|Diontae Johnson
|Steelers
|102.5
|11.4
|7.4
|Christian Watson
|Packers
|101.3
|11.3
|5.9
|Kendrick Bourne
|Patriots
|100.0
|12.5
|6.9
|Jerry Jeudy
|Broncos
|98.7
|8.2
|5.2
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|Ravens
|97.5
|8.9
|5.2
|K.J. Osborn
|Vikings
|95.3
|7.9
|5.2
|Michael Thomas
|Saints
|89.8
|9.0
|6.4
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|Giants
|88.7
|8.1
|4.7
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
FOX
|Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
NFL Network
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
NFL Network
|Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions
|8:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
NFL Network
|Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
FOX
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
CBS
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
CBS
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
CBS
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
FOX
|New York Giants at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
FOX
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
FOX
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
CBS
|Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
CBS
|Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
FOX
|Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
NBC
|Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ABC/ESPN
