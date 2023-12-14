Currently, the Detroit Red Wings (15-9-4) have four players on the injury report, including Dylan Larkin, in their matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes (15-12-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body J.T. Compher LW Out Undisclosed Klim Kostin C Out Undisclosed Dylan Larkin C Out Head

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Upper Body Brett Pesce D Questionable Illness Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

With 106 goals (3.8 per game), the Red Wings have the league's second-best offense.

Detroit has conceded 92 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in the league.

They have the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +14.

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes' 91 total goals (3.2 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.

It has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at 0.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-165) Red Wings (+140) 6.5

