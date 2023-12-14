The Carolina Hurricanes (15-12-1) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (15-9-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with both teams fresh off a win. The Hurricanes defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in their last outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 6-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-160) Red Wings (+135) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been an underdog in 19 games this season, and won 10 (52.6%).

Detroit is 3-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.

Detroit has played 17 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Red Wings vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 91 (9th) Goals 106 (2nd) 91 (20th) Goals Allowed 92 (21st) 21 (10th) Power Play Goals 27 (3rd) 18 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (28th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Detroit went 6-4-0 versus the spread and 6-3-1 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Detroit has gone over the total six times.

The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this game's over/under of 6.5.

During the past 10 games, Red Wings' games average 10.6 goals, 0.8 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Red Wings have the league's second-best scoring offense (106 total goals, 3.8 per game).

The Red Wings have allowed 92 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

They have a +14 goal differential, which is seventh-best in the league.

