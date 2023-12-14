On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Robby Fabbri going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

In eight of 16 games this season, Fabbri has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 40.9% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 91 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:34 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:31 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:14 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 12:30 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:24 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:09 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:38 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:16 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

