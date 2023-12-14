The Detroit Red Wings, including Robby Fabbri, take the ice Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Fabbri intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Robby Fabbri vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fabbri Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Fabbri has averaged 10:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In eight of 16 games this season, Fabbri has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 10 of 16 games this season, Fabbri has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Fabbri has an assist in five of 16 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 50% that Fabbri goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Fabbri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fabbri Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 91 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 16 Games 2 15 Points 0 9 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.