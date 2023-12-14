Can we count on Shayne Gostisbehere lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

Gostisbehere has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Gostisbehere has picked up two goals and nine assists on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:29 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:53 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:19 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 4 1 3 18:55 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 25:00 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

