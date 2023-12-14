Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bloomingdale High School at Comstock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartford High School at Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Lawrence, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
