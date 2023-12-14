Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Canton Prep Academy at Trillium Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14

6:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Taylor, MI

Taylor, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Star International Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14

6:30 PM ET on December 14 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Fordson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Allen Park High School at Edsel Ford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaholm High School at Churchill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Robichaud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester Adams High School at Northville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Northville, MI

Northville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Divine Child High School at Dearborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Canton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Trenton High School at Taylor Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Taylor, MI

Taylor, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Arbor Preparatory High School at Westfield Preparatory High School