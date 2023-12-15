Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Allegan County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holland Christian High School at Zeeland East High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Zeeland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopkins High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hastings, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paw Paw High School at Plainwell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Plainwell, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gobles High School at Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Gobles, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saugatuck High School at Galesburg-Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Galesburg, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fennville High School at Coloma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Coloma, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ottawa High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Holland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
