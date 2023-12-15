Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alpena County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Alpena County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alpena County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gaylord High School at Alpena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Alpena, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.