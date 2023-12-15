Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barry County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Barry County, Michigan today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Barry County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thornapple Kellogg High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sparta, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopkins High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hastings, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.