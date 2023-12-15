Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Bay County, Michigan today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bay County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alma High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birch Run High School at Garber High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Essexville, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Huron High School at All Saints Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaverton High School at Pinconning Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Pinconning, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
