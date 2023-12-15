Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benzie County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Benzie County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benzie County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Suttons Bay High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Frankfort, MI
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.