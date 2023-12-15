The Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Cunningham, in his last showing, had 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 129-111 loss to the 76ers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Cunningham's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 22.0 23.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.3 Assists 6.5 7.3 7.5 PRA -- 33.3 35.2 PR -- 26 27.7 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.0



Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Cunningham has made 8.1 shots per game, which adds up to 19.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 19.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Cunningham's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9.

The 76ers are the 12th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 113.1 points per game.

Allowing 42 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are 17th in the league, allowing 26.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 12 makes per game, ninth in the NBA.

Cade Cunningham vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 30 21 6 7 1 0 0 11/10/2023 36 21 4 7 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.