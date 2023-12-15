At Wells Fargo Center on Friday, December 15, Jaden Ivey's Detroit Pistons (2-22) and the Philadelphia 76ers (16-7) play, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and BSDET

NBCS-PH and BSDET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Cade Cunningham vs. Joel Embiid Fantasy Comparison

Stat Cade Cunningham Joel Embiid Total Fantasy Pts 860.7 1180.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.9 59.0 Fantasy Rank 1 36

Cade Cunningham vs. Joel Embiid Insights

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cade Cunningham averages 22.0 points, 4.0 boards and 7.3 assists, making 42.0% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.

The Pistons are being outscored by 10.4 points per game, with a -251 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.8 points per game (28th in NBA), and allow 119.2 per contest (23rd in league).

Detroit wins the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. It records 44.0 rebounds per game, 16th in the league, while its opponents grab 42.9.

The Pistons connect on 10.2 three-pointers per game (29th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.1 on average.

Detroit has lost the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 16.1 (29th in NBA) while forcing 11.9 (25th in league).

Joel Embiid & the 76ers

Joel Embiid's numbers for the season are 33.8 points, 6.4 assists and 11.5 boards per contest, shooting 52.3% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

The 76ers' +212 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 122.3 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).

Philadelphia pulls down 45.6 rebounds per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 42.0 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.6 boards per game.

The 76ers connect on 12.2 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.0. They shoot 37.7% from deep while their opponents hit 35.5% from long range.

Philadelphia has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (sixth in NBA play) while forcing 13.9 (10th in the league).

Cade Cunningham vs. Joel Embiid Advanced Stats

Stat Cade Cunningham Joel Embiid Plus/Minus Per Game -7.8 9.0 Usage Percentage 30.7% 37.3% True Shooting Pct 51.8% 63.7% Total Rebound Pct 6.3% 18.3% Assist Pct 33.8% 32.1%

