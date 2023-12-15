Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Calhoun County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.
Calhoun County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tekonsha High School at North Adams-Jerome High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: North Adams, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Central High School at Homer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Homer, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mendon High School at Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Athens, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
