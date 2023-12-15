Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cheboygan County Today - December 15
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Cheboygan County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Cheboygan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cheboygan Area High School at Kalkaska High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Kalkaska, MI
