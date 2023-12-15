Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clare County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Clare County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clare County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Farwell High School at Harrison High School - Harrison
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Harrison, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
