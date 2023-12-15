Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickinson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Dickinson County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dickinson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westwood High School at Kingsford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kingsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iron Mountain High School at Norway High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Norway, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.