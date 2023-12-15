Eastern Michigan vs. IUPUI Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 15
Friday's contest that pits the IUPUI Jaguars (2-7) against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-7) at IUPUI Gymnasium has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of IUPUI, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 15.
The Eagles head into this contest following a 72-51 loss to Southern Indiana on Saturday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Eastern Michigan vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Michigan vs. IUPUI Score Prediction
- Prediction: IUPUI 74, Eastern Michigan 64
Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis
- When the Eagles took down the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars, who are ranked No. 271 in our computer rankings, on November 18 by a score of 68-65, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- The Jaguars have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).
- Eastern Michigan has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (four).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Eastern Michigan Leaders
- Tayra Eke: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.1 FG%
- Zaniya Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Kennedi Myles: 4.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%
- Lachelle Austin: 9.9 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
- Cali Denson: 9.0 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
Eastern Michigan Performance Insights
- The Eagles have been outscored by 17.9 points per game (posting 56.5 points per game, 309th in college basketball, while conceding 74.4 per contest, 326th in college basketball) and have a -143 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.